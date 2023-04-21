Torys is proud to announce it has been named the top M&A legal advisor by deal value by Refinitiv in its Q1 2023 global M&A review table.
Torys was ranked number 1 in the "Any Canadian involvement" table, having worked on 16 deals worth more than $28 billion in value that closed in 2023. Additionally, Torys also topped the "Any French involvement" table after working on more than $16 billion worth of deals that closed in Q1 2023.
Some of the notable deals the firm has worked on that closed in Q1 are below.
- BNP Paribas, as Canadian counsel, in its US$16.3 billion (approx. ?14.4 billion) sale of Bank of the West, Inc. and its subsidiaries to BMO Harris Bank N.A., a subsidiary of BMO Financial Group.
- Fairfax Financial, as part of a consortium including Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., certain affiliates of the Washington Family, and David Sokol, in the US$10.9 billion acquisition of all outstanding shares of Atlas Corp., a leading global asset management company focused on infrastructure assets in the maritime and energy sectors.
- Canadian Electrolytic Zinc, the operator and manager of Noranda Income Fund's electrolytic zinc processing facility in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec, in connection with Glencore Canada Corporation's acquisition of all issued and outstanding priority units of Noranda.
You can learn more about our M&A work by visiting thepractice page.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.