Torys is proud to announce it has been named the top M&A legal advisor by deal value by Refinitiv in its Q1 2023 global M&A review table.

Torys was ranked number 1 in the "Any Canadian involvement" table, having worked on 16 deals worth more than $28 billion in value that closed in 2023. Additionally, Torys also topped the "Any French involvement" table after working on more than $16 billion worth of deals that closed in Q1 2023.

Some of the notable deals the firm has worked on that closed in Q1 are below.

You can learn more about our M&A work by visiting thepractice page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.