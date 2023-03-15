self

Episode Description

Join us as we celebrate International Women's Day with our new podcast led by three lawyers looking back on their road to success. Hear from Bereskin & Parr's Intellectual Property experts Brigitte Chan, Carmela De Luca and Alissa Hyppolite as they share their perspectives on the collective impact of women, the importance of mentorship by and for women, promoting visibility and equal opportunities, and the importance of self-awareness.

