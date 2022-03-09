In celebration of International Women's Day and this year's theme of #BreakTheBias, our national GROW network for female-identifying professionals is putting the spotlight on some of our key clients through a powerful month-long video series.

Released weekly throughout March, each video in our series will explore the remarkable journey of a leading female-identified professional, the progress they've witnessed over the course of their career and the biases and misconceptions they continue to challenge.

Tune in for thought-provoking insights from business leaders representing a host of prominent organizations:

Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA)

Dollarama

First National Financial LP

Plum

Royal Bank of Canada

Shape Properties Corp.

Watch for our videos on our social media channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), or view them below as they become available.

Dr. Lisa Calder of the Canadian Medical Protective Association

In this video, our client Dr. Lisa Calder, CEO of the Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA), shares with Gowling WLG partners Domenic Crolla and Maureen Murphy, how female mentorship has played a crucial role in her career journey, as well as how she – as a female CEO – is shifting models of leadership in a different way.

Jasmine Adhami of Dollarama

In this video (French only), our client Jasmine Adhami, Director, Legal Affairs at Dollarama, shares with Gowling WLG partner Annie Turcotte, how mentoring women has played a crucial role in her journey, and how she now supports young professionals to help them grow and develop their own careers.

