ARTICLE

Canada: Kristen Wittman, Lawyer And Author, Released Her Second Book Of Poetry "Death Becomes Us"

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Kristen Wittman, Lawyer and Author, released her second book of poetry this week. You can learn more about Kristen and the inspiration for her "Death Becomes Us" in this interview.

To view the interview please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.