Articling Student Elisa Rabello was recently featured in a profile piece from the University of Alberta. The article explores her unique background, including enrolment in the University's Internationally Trained Lawyer Pathway. The program is designed to prepare lawyers educated outside the country to enter Canada's legal profession.

Elisa's path to becoming an articling student at McLennan Ross was laden with obstacles, which she overcame with hard work and immeasurable fortitude. We're excited to see what she'll accomplish in the future.

Click here to read the complete article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.