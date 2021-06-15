June 22, 2021

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Webinar



(Note that the time is in EST.)

The final session of CANLIF's Spring 2021 webinar series is a two-hour webinar focused on the latest in law firm innovation.

The session will be broken into two parts – one focused on law firm innovation strategy and the other on law firm productization. Leading innovators from Canadian and U.K. law firms are speaking at the session. This BLG-sponsored summit includes Rob Morris, COO and Lisa Chamandy, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer, speaking about the Firm's many areas of innovation.

Event Details

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET: Law Firm Strategy: How can law firms deliver on innovation strategies in an increasingly complex legal market?

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. ET: Law Firm Productization: How are law firms creating innovative legal services to deliver results for their clients?

