Worldwide:
UPCOMING WEBINAR: Class Actions In Canada And The Rise Of The Machine
Date: 11 April 2024
Time: 3:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
World Renowned Funny Man – Steve
Patterson – discusses class actions in Canada with
the expert litigators from Tyr LLP. This webinar will cover how
class actions work in Canada (from front to back) and substantive
topics such as the Canadian privacy tort intrusion upon seclusion,
green washing class actions and the potential rise of the robot
with AI class actions.
