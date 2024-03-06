Date: 11 April 2024
Time: 3:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

World Renowned Funny Man – Steve Patterson – discusses class actions in Canada with the expert litigators from Tyr LLP. This webinar will cover how class actions work in Canada (from front to back) and substantive topics such as the Canadian privacy tort intrusion upon seclusion, green washing class actions and the potential rise of the robot with AI class actions.