ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

There has been significant interest in and appetite for litigation and arbitration funding in Canada.

Please join Ezra Siller, Nomos Capital's Managing Director, and experienced litigators Alex Fidler-Wener and Ren Bucholz for a lively and interactive discussion.

This webinar will address a number of common (and uncommon) questions about litigation funding such as:

" Who uses funding and what benefits can funding offer litigants and law firms?

" What are funders' selection criteria for a case to be eligible for funding?

" What are the necessary diligence and transactional processes required to secure funding?

" What is the process once funding is in place?

The panelists will also:

" Provide an overview of the range of litigation funding structures and their benefits

" Canvass the key characteristics of a viable funding opportunity

" Delve into the mechanics of the funder's underwriting process

" Examine the principal sections of a litigation funding agreement and other funding documentation

" Respond to questions from the audience

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.