There has been significant interest in and appetite for litigation and arbitration funding in Canada.
Please join Ezra Siller, Nomos Capital's Managing Director, and experienced litigators Alex Fidler-Wener and Ren Bucholz for a lively and interactive discussion.
This webinar will address a number of common (and uncommon) questions about litigation funding such as:
" Who uses funding and what benefits can funding offer
litigants and law firms?
" What are funders' selection criteria for a case to be eligible for funding?
" What are the necessary diligence and transactional processes required to secure funding?
" What is the process once funding is in place?
The panelists will also:
" Provide an overview of the range of litigation funding
structures and their benefits
" Canvass the key characteristics of a viable funding opportunity
" Delve into the mechanics of the funder's underwriting process
" Examine the principal sections of a litigation funding agreement and other funding documentation
" Respond to questions from the audience
