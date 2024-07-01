As previously reported, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed two decisions relating to paliperidone palmitate (Janssen's INVEGA SUSTENNA)...

Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As previously reported, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed two decisions relating to paliperidone palmitate (Janssen's INVEGA SUSTENNA), finding in a summary trial that each of Pharmascience and Apotex would induce infringement of Janssen's patent.

In the Apotex case, the Federal Court of Appeal rejected Apotex's argument that prescribing practices must be altered due to Apotex's activities, as even if prescribing practices remained unchanged, activities by patients would be infringing once the product was sourced from Apotex. The Federal Court relied on several instances in the Apotex product monograph to support its finding of influence and was entitled to conclude that inducement would occur.

In the Pharmascience case, the Federal Court of Appeal rejected Pharmascience's argument that since one of the doses that was part of the claimed dosage regimen would only be sourced from Janssen, Pharmascience's activities would be licensed.

On June 27, 2024, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed Apotex and Pharmascience's applications for leave to appeal (Docket Nos. 41162 and 41164).

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.