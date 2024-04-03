On March 18, 2024, Fresenius Kabi ("Fresenius") and Formycon announced a settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson regarding FYB202, a proposed ustekinumab biosimilar to STELARA in Europe and Canada. The terms of the settlement are confidential. According to the press release, the settlement agreement aligns with Fresenius's recent achievements in its Biopharma segment, reflecting its track record of successful market entries globally.

As we reported previously, in 2023 Fresenius and Formycon also settled with Johnson & Johnson related to their U.S. ustekinumab biosimilar (FYB202), for which no entry date is publicly available.

