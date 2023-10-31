On October 25, 2023, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) announced that it will launch the first phase of consultations on new guidelines. The first phase will include a policy roundtable with stakeholders on December 5 (English)and December 6 (French), at which stakeholders will be invited to share their views on certain themes, including:

efficient monitoring of prices without price setting,

transition to PMPRB11 – new versus existing medicines,

price reviews during product life cycle, and

investigations and referral to hearing.

A scoping paper, to be published in advance of the roundtable, will include details regarding participation and specific questions for feedback.

As previously reported, the PMPRB's consultation will be conducted in two stages, the roundtable first, and the second (in 2024) will focus on the development of new guidelines.

Separately, in October, the Minister of Health announced the appointment of Peter Moreland-Giraldeau and Dr. Emily A. Reynen to the PMPRB.

