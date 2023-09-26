On August 3, 2023, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) released its annual report. Highlights from 2022-2023 include:
- Development of procedures for review of nationally procured pharmaceuticals and delivery of implementation advice for certain COVID-19 treatments.
- Reports on evidence and resources for post-COVID condition (also known as long COVID).
- Creation of new reimbursement review pathways including the Non-Sponsored Single Drug Review and Streamlined Drug Class Review and a consultation on time-limited drug reimbursement recommendations.
- Creation of the Post-Market Drug Evaluation Program.
- Release of the 2023 Watch List: Top 10 Precision Medicine Technologies and Issues.
- Start of a learning period and development of draft guidance regarding the use of real-world evidence.
- Report on a potential pan-Canadian formulary.
