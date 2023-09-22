The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) has appointed Douglas Clark as the pCPA's first CEO, effective September 11, 2023.

The former executive director of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) will be tasked with achieving goals of the pCPA's current strategic plan and creating a new strategic plan as the pCPA transitions to an independent organization.

