The Standing Committee on Health (HESA) of the House of Commons met on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to begin its study of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB). The Committee first heard from the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos. The Minister's appearance was followed by witnesses from the Department of Health and the Department of Justice, as well as Mélanie Bourassa Forcier, Professor at the University of Sherbrooke and the former Acting Chair of the PMPRB.

The Committee will reconvene on May 2, 2023, to hear from Matthew Herder, Associate Professor at Dalhousie University and former board member of the PMPRB, as well as the current Executive Director of the PMPRB, Douglas Clark.

