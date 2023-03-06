On February 1, 2023, the Minister of Health announced the appointment of Thomas J. Digby as the new Chairperson for the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) for a five-year term. Mr. Digby is "a lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and has an extensive educational background in the Biological Sciences. He has over 25 years of experience working with the pharmaceutical sector and is highly knowledgeable regarding patented medicines". The formal role of Chairperson had been vacant since Dr. Mitchell Levine completed his five-year term in November 2021. The Acting Chairperson, Mélanie Bourassa Forcier, resigned in December 2022.

On February 3, 2023, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) announced it is recruiting a chief executive officer as part of pCPA's transition to a stand-alone organization; the new CEO is expected to be in place this spring. Further to pCPA's strategic plan released in April 2022, a stand-alone pCPA corporation has been created, and a board representing participating governments has been appointed.

