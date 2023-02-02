On April 1, 2023, the fee for filing a Certificate of Supplementary Protection (CSP) will increase from $9,952 to $10,152 in accordance with subsection 9(1) of the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations (Canada Gazette notice).

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.