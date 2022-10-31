On October 20, 2022, Saskatchewan announced it is introducing a biosimilars initiative.

For any new patients starting a biologic drug, the Saskatchewan Drug Plan will only offer coverage for the listed biosimilar version. Patients already receiving an original biologic drug are expected to transition to a biosimilar version by April 30, 2023. Exemptions for medical reasons will be considered. Saskatchewan joins five other provinces and the Northwest Territories in mandating non-medical switching to a biosimilar.

Details regarding the initiative are available on the Saskatchewan Biosimilars Initiative website. Patients on the following biologics for certain indications will have to switch, unless exempted or "if a suitable biosimilar format is not available": adalimumab, etanercept, enoxaparin, filgrastim, infliximab, insulin aspart, insulin glargine, insulin lispro and rituximab. The policy will apply to future reference biologics as biosimilars are launched and covered by the Saskatchewan Drug Plan Formulary.

