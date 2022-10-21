One of the key areas in accessing the Canadian medical device market is understanding how products are reimbursed and procured, and the impact that has on a manufacturer's consumer engagement strategy.
Thomas Yeo, Adam Banack, Teresa Reguly and Grant Worden share how the Canadian healthcare system works for the purchase of medical devices, including:
- how medical devices are reimbursed
- what the procurement process looks like
- how hospitals navigate the competitive process
