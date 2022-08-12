On August 2, 2022, Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of Pharmadrug Production GmbH from Pharmadrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTC: LMLLF).

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. This acquisition will provide Khiron with a European manufacturing and distribution hub for medical cannabis and other pharmaceutical products, direct access to German pharmacies and full control of its value chain, as well as a stronger market presence with higher gross margins.



Gowling WLG advised Khiron with respect to this acquisition with a team that included Peter Simeon, Jacob Cawker and Ashley Andaya (corporate/M&A) and Paul Carenza (tax).

