ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 17, 2022, Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) ("Innocan") announced that it had filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The base shelf prospectus allows Innocan to qualify the distribution of up to $100,000,000 of common shares, warrants, units, and subscription receipts or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus remains effective.

Innocan is an Israeli pharmaceutical technology company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD.

Gowling WLG advised Innocan with respect to the filing of the prospectus with a team that included Jason Saltzman, Josh Rosen and Joseph McDonald.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.