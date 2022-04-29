As previously reported, the Federal Court of Appeal set aside the Federal Court's decision dismissing Alexion's application for judicial review and remitted the matter of whether Alexion's SOLIRIS (eculizumab) was sold at an excessive price back to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB or Board) for redetermination.

On April 1, 2022, the Board announced it will hold a public rehearing of the matter, and that those that wish to participate as an intervener must file a motion for leave to intervene no later than May 1, 2022.

