The fourth edition of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP's Life Sciences & Chemistry Patent Practice in Canada: A Practical Guide is now available.

To provide our readers the most current resource in the rapidly expanding fields of life sciences and chemistry, we have rewritten, updated, and digitized our book, Life Sciences & Chemistry Patent Practice in Canada: A Practical Guide. The book is available for download below and will be updated regularly to keep you informed on changes in the industry.

This latest edition, the only of its kind in Canada, analyzes new topics, such as medical devices, pharmaceutical advertising, product liability, trademarks and trade secrets. The book features input from a variety of groups across the firm, providing readers cross-practice perspectives on biotechnology-related innovations.

The book consists of five parts:

An overview of the Canadian patent system, highlighting requirements specific to inventions in the life sciences and chemistry sectors. Subject matter-specific guidance on chemical compounds, antibodies, medical treatments, medial diagnostics, medical devices and life forms. Regulatory issues, including the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board, certificates of supplementary protection and advertising considerations for therapeutic products. Disputes, including patent challenges and product liability. An overview of non-patent forms of intellectual property protection, including trademarks, trade secrets and plant breeders' rights.

