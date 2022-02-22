As previously reported, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Pan-Canadian Formulary Advisory Panel (Panel) held an information session on January 18 about a potential pan-Canadian formulary.

On January 11, CADTH posted a discussion paper about the proposed framework for a potential pan-Canadian formulary, which includes a discussion of the proposed principles, values, and criteria to guide the development as well as a proposed sample list of drugs focusing on commonly prescribed drugs and related products in three therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and psychiatric illness).

CADTH has provided an online questionnaire for stakeholders to provide feedback; the online consultation period will run through to February 25, 2022.

