On January 18, 2022, the Pan-Canadian Formulary Advisory Panel will be presenting an information session with their recommendations for the development of a framework for a potential pan-Canadian prescription drug list, or formulary.

The Advisory Panel was established by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) at the request of Health Canada. The information session will focus on the principles for developing a pan-Canadian formulary framework, a sample list of prescribed drugs to include on the potential formulary as a test case, and criteria and processes for expanding the sample list. Registration is free.

