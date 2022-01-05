Canada:
Certificate Of Supplementary Protection Filing Fee Increase Effective April 1, 2022
05 January 2022
Smart & Biggar
On April 1, 2022, the fee for filing a Certificate of
Supplementary Protection (CSP) will increase from $9,756 to $9,952
in accordance with subsection 9(1) of the Certificate of
Supplementary Protection Regulations (Canada Gazette
notice).
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact
a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance
Group.
The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian
intellectual property and technology law. The content is
informational only and does not constitute legal or professional
advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices
directly.
