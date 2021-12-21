ARTICLE

As the biologics and biosimilars market expands, litigation – and the regulatory environment governing this area – continues to evolve. But as litigation volumes steadily rise, what can we learn from the experiences of companies so far? What are the biggest challenges? What are the alternative strategies to consider?

In a new report produced in collaboration with Life Sciences IP Review, we share the insights of those at the sharp end of this industry, alongside those of our team of global life sciences and IP lawyers, to identify the current trends and issues.

We explore the challenges innovators are facing in different jurisdictions, highlight alternative litigation strategies, and examine the factors influencing those strategies and expectations as to how things might play out in the future.

