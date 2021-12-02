The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) has released its 7th edition CompassRX report, Annual Public Drug Plan Expenditure Report for 2019/20. The report was prepared as part of the National Prescription Drug Utilization Information System (NPDUIS), and examines public drug plan expenditures in Canada, including analyzing the main factors that drive annual changes in prescription drug expenditures.

