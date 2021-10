The Attorney General of Canada has sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in an excessive-pricing case regarding the drug SOLIRIS.

As we reported, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was successful before the Federal Court of Appeal in an application for judicial review of a 2017 PMPRB decision finding that Alexion had sold SOLIRIS at an excessive price in Canada. The Federal Court of Appeal held that the Board decision was unreasonable and remitted the matter for reconsideration by the PMPRB.

