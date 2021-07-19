As previously reported, British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick have all launched biosimilar initiatives which require that patients switch from certain reference biologics to biosimilars for certain indications. On May 18, 2021, Québec announced that, subject to exceptions, patients who use a reference biologic for which one or more biosimilars are available will have to switch, under the supervision of their doctor, to a biosimilar drug by April 12, 2022. According to the announcement, this shift will result in annual savings of over $100 million dollars. Québec's website on biosimilar drugs includes a section on the current situation regarding reimbursement.

