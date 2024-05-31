ARTICLE
31 May 2024

Episode 076: Sexual Violence And Defamation Law: Casting Doubt On The Victims' Claims With Mandi Gray (Podcast)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore
Brenda Agnew and Vanshika Dhawan, your hosts for today's episode, welcome Mandi Gray to today's conversation about sexual assault and defamation law.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Brenda Agnew
Photo of Vanshika Dhawan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brenda Agnew and Vanshika Dhawan, your hosts for today's episode, welcome Mandi Gray to today's conversation about sexual assault and defamation law.

Mandi is a researcher, writer, and advocate who lives in Toronto with her dog CeCe. She was awarded a PhD. She is currently an assistant professor in an undergraduate Criminology Program for research and teaching focusing on gender and violence. Mandi also consults with a wide array of profit and nonprofit organizations on complex problems related to gender justice and injustice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brenda Agnew
Brenda Agnew
Photo of Vanshika Dhawan
Vanshika Dhawan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More