Brenda Agnew and Vanshika Dhawan, your hosts for today's episode, welcome Mandi Gray to today's conversation about sexual assault and defamation law.

Mandi is a researcher, writer, and advocate who lives in Toronto with her dog CeCe. She was awarded a PhD. She is currently an assistant professor in an undergraduate Criminology Program for research and teaching focusing on gender and violence. Mandi also consults with a wide array of profit and nonprofit organizations on complex problems related to gender justice and injustice.

