Gavin and Stephen discuss a defamation case involving a social media influencer in Edmonton, Alberta. The influencer, Rosemary, had a falling out with a couple, leading to a series of defamatory posts about them on her Instagram account. The court found in favour of the couple, awarding the female plaintiff $50,000 and the male plaintiff $75,000.

This highlights the importance of being careful about what you post on social media, as defamation can lead to significant legal consequences. They also discuss the challenges of applying old defamation laws to new technology and the changing nature of media.

Listen For

1:54 There's Been a Seismic Shift in Defamation Law Due to Social Media

3:04 Challenges in Applying Traditional Law to New Technology

4:56 The Role of Social Media Influencers in Defamation

11:08 The Difficulty of Enforcing Defamation Judgements

