Hosted by Connor Bildfell, Five Tech Law Cases Everyone Should Know takes a closer look at five groundbreaking court cases that have shaped Canadian tech law. From de-indexing websites, to internet defamation, to data breach class actions, these cases cover a wide range of tech law issues. Throughout the podcast, leading practitioners offer their insights and experience to help you understand how these cases have been applied on the ground level.

Episode 1: Google v. Equustek

This episode features Dan Glover, Partner and National Co-Lead of the Cyber/Data Group at McCarthy Tétrault, discussing the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in Google v. Equustek. This case is about whether Canadian courts have the power to make injunctive orders with worldwide effects across the internet.

This program qualifies for up to 0.75 hours of CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

Barreau du Québec Continuing Education: This program contains 0.75 hours of content. Upon completion of this podcast, contact us to request your certificate of attendance.

Episode 2: Jones v. Tsige

Release date: October 10, 2023

This episode features Jill Yates, Partner, Practice Lead of the Vancouver Litigation Practice Group, and Chair of the National Class Actions Group at McCarthy Tétrault, discussing the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision in Jones v. Tsige. This case is about the tort of intrusion upon seclusion in the digital era.

Episode 3: SOCAN v. CAIP

Release date: October 23, 2023

This episode features Barry Sookman, Senior Counsel at McCarthy Tétrault, discussing the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in SOCAN v. CAIP. This case is about whether internet intermediaries can be liable for copyright infringement by users.

Episode 4: Crookes v. Newton

Release date: November 6, 2023

This episode features Gillian Kerr, Partner at McCarthy Tétrault, discussing the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in Crookes v. Newton. This case is about whether sharing a hyperlink to defamatory third-party content triggers liability under Canadian defamation law.

Episode 5: Setoguchi v. Uber

Release date: November 20, 2023

This episode features three McCarthy Tétrault litigators—Dana Peebles (Partner), Kara Smyth (Partner), and Cassidy Bishop (Associate)—discussing the Alberta Court of Appeal's decision in Setoguchi v. Uber. This case is about whether a data breach, without any actual loss, triggers liability via a privacy class action.

