Anti Libel Chill legislation is a fairly recent change. Libel Chill is the fear of being sued for speaking your mind.

An example of this is if a developer wanted to build something in a particular area but a grassroots ratepayer organization formed to oppose it. The developer might hire a legal team to essentially send the message that if people say bad things about the developer say on social media, there will be litigation.

You want to say bad things about me, I'm going to make it expensive for you.

This kind of strategy has become common, and a name has developed called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation or SLAPP. Now a number of Canadian jurisdictions are putting in place Anti SLAPP legislation with a goal to give people peace of mind when they speak their mind.

Noble idea, but will the legislation work?

