Will knows the way to a better future for the legal profession.

Lenczner Slaght is pleased to announce that our Partner, Will McDowell, has been re-elected for a third and final term as Bencher of the Law Society of Ontario ("LSO").

The LSO announced the 40 benchers that Ontario lawyers have elected to govern the self-regulating body. The benchers officially take office on May 25, 2023 for a four-year term. A complete list of elected Benchers is available here.

"We are delighted that Will McDowell has been re-elected as Bencher," says Monique Jilesen, Managing Partner of Lenczner Slaght. "We appreciate his continuing commitment to tackling the difficult issues facing our profession and the legal community. Will knows the way and I look forward to seeing the positive impact he makes in our profession's governance over the next four years."

Will was first elected as Bencher in 2011. He has been involved in facing some of the most difficult issues that the LSO has confronted in its recent history. Will intends to continue his dedication and commitment to the legal profession as Bencher.

"It is a privilege to have earned the confidence of the profession to serve another term," said Will McDowell, "I thank everyone who participated in this campaign, whether by taking the time to vote or standing as a candidate."

Will is recognized by his peers as a leading lawyer in commercial litigation, public law and defamation and media. He represents national and international companies as well as governments and public offices at all levels.

