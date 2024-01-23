ARTICLE

Following the success of our previous two surveys, the CCCA & Mondaq 2024 Canadian In-house Counsel Report again seeks to shine a light on today's Canadian in-house legal departments.

With an extensive questionnaire and over 600 participants, the survey has established itself as the definitive annual report into the state of Canada's in-house profession, providing unrivalled insight into legal departments' spending, staffing, activities, insourcing and outsourcing focus; revealing the biggest challenges and priorities across in-house job levels; and providing insights into what makes a great in-house lawyer in 2024.

Please view the recording below for a pre-publication discussion of the 2024 survey results and report.

