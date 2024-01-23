ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association (CCCA), the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel, and Mondaq, a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms, conducted an expansive survey of Canadian in-house counsel lawyers in late 2023. Designed in partnership with an advisory board composed of eminent in-house counsel from across Canada, the survey aims to provide up-to-date insights into current hot button issues and future outlooks for the Canadian in-house counsel profession.

Based on 600 survey responses, it is evident that Canadian in-house counsel continue to take on more business responsibility as well as receive more demand for their services, leading to continued employee wellbeing challenges.

Some key finding from the 2024 report:

Hybrid working is here to stay, but with more mandated office days Continued growth in demand for in-house legal services Continued focus on meeting the increased demand for legal services via insourcing Buy-side value drivers for procuring outside legal services In-house personnel are carrying significant accountability beyond their legal responsibilities Work-related stress and anxiety is still on the rise Continued lack of focus on Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in legal departments Top in-house priorities and biggest challenges What makes a great in-house lawyer in 2024?

While there are areas of similarity from previous years, there are some significant changes in 2024, as well as pertinent issues which are not yet being effectively addressed by the leaders of organizations and their legal departments.

Thank you to our sponsor – Lawyers Financial

ABOUT THE CCCA

The CCCA is the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel. Founded in 1988 as a forum of the Canadian Bar Association, we represent over 5,000 in-house counsel from every province and territory, and sector and industry, making us the most inclusive and representative professional association for in-house counsel in Canada. Our members are lawyers working for public and private companies, not-for-profits, associations, government and regulatory boards, Crown corporations, municipalities, hospitals, postsecondary institutions and school boards. For more information, visit www.ccca-accje.org.

ABOUT MONDAQ

Mondaq is a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms and helps its over 20 million readers worldwide to find answers to legal, tax and compliance questions. Mondaq has over 2 million readers in Canada, including the majority of Canadian in-house counsel and executives from thousands of Canadian organisations. For more information, visit www.mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.