ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Following the success of our inaugural survey, the CCCA & Mondaq 2023 Canadian In-house Counsel Survey and Report again seeks to shine a light on today's Canadian in-house legal departments.

With an extensive questionnaire and over 670 participants, the survey has already established itself as the definitive annual report into the state of Canada's in-house profession, providing unrivalled insight into legal departments' spending, staffing, investment, insourcing and outsourcing focus; revealing the biggest challenges and priorities across in-house job levels; and providing insights into what makes a great in-house lawyer in 2023.

Please join the survey architects and report authors on Tuesday, January 24 for a pre-publication discussion of the 2023 survey results and report.

2023 Canadian In-House Counsel Report - Sponsored by Ricoh Canada.

View the Full Report in English: www.mondaq.com/Home/2023-canadian-in-house-counsel-report/eng

View the Full Report in French: www.mondaq.com/Home/2023-canadian-in-house-counsel-report/fr

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.