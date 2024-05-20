BC Government Restricts Short-Term Rentals To Curb Ongoing Housing Crisis

In order to address the affordability crisis and provide for more long-term rental housing, the BC provincial government has introduced new regulations targeting short-term rentals such as Airbnb's.

Starting May 1, 2024, the provincial government has passed new laws which will limits short-term rentals to the host's principal residence, plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit, in many BC communities.

The Province's regulations will be the "floor", or minimum requirements, for short-term rentals, meaning that towns and cities can add more restrictive short-term rentals bylaws depending on local needs, as some have already chosen to do.

The principal residence requirement applies across B.C. in municipalities with a population of 10,000 and over, as well as smaller neighbouring communities.

Certain municipalities can opt in or out of the new restrictions each year, depending on if certain criteria are met, such as the rental vacancy rate in the community over the previous 2 years.

Some smaller communities and tourist destinations (such as municipalities with populations under 10,000 that are not within 15 kilometres of a larger community, mountain resorts, and farmland) will automatically be exempt from the new restrictive laws.

