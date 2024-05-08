The Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

The Government of British Columbia has taken significant steps to address the province's housing crisis with the passage of the Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act. These regulations, set to be implemented in phases over the next two years, aim to bolster long-term rental housing availability, enhance enforcement mechanisms, and establish a cohesive provincial framework for short-term rental governance.

On May 1, 2024, British Columbia enforced a principal residence requirement for short-term rentals, limiting such rentals to the host's primary dwelling along with one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit. This regulation will be applicable to communities with a population exceeding 10,000 individuals, as well as smaller adjacent communities. However, specific exemptions will be granted to certain property types, including timeshare properties, hotels, motels, lodges, student accommodations, and strata guest suites. Additionally, exemptions will be extended to particular regions such as agricultural land, ski and resort areas, and Trust areas under the Islands Trust Act.

Communities participating in the Designated Resort Municipality Initiative will be exempt from the principal residence requirement unless local governments opt to adhere to it. Notably, numerous ski resort regions across the province, including Whistler Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Silver Star Mountain Resort, and others, will also be exempt.

As outlined in the Act:

A principal residence denotes the primary dwelling where an individual resides for a majority of the calendar year.

A secondary suite is a self-contained living unit within a larger dwelling, featuring independent kitchen, sleeping, and bathroom facilities.

An accessory dwelling unit is a standalone living space, complete with its own kitchen, sleeping area, and bathroom facilities, situated on the same property as the principal residence (e.g., a laneway home or garden suite).

Local governments retain the authority to enact more stringent bylaws in addition to the baseline standards established by the province, thereby ensuring flexibility in addressing unique community needs.

Key Aspects of the Act:

Increased Fines: Regional districts and local governments now possess greater authority to impose fines on non-compliant short-term rental owners, with maximum fines significantly raised to deter violations. Principal Residence Requirement: Effective May 1, 2024, short-term rentals will be restricted to a host's principal residence, plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit. Limited exemptions exist for specific properties and communities, ensuring a balanced approach tailored to diverse housing needs. Registration and Licensing: Short-term rental providers must obtain a provincial registration number and a valid business license number, posting this information on their listings where required. Platforms like Airbnb, Expedia, and VRBO are mandated to share short-term rental data with the Province, facilitating regulatory oversight.

Implications and Considerations:

Compliance Obligations: Property owners engaging in short-term rentals must navigate both provincial regulations and any applicable local government bylaws. Understanding the Act's applicability to their properties and ensuring compliance is essential to avoid penalties. Development Considerations: Developers should assess how the Act impacts existing disclosure statements under the Real Estate Development Marketing Act, rectifying any misrepresentations that may arise due to regulatory changes.

Moving Forward:

The establishment of a provincial registry in late 2024 will further streamline regulatory processes, providing essential information for local governments and facilitating compliance verification for platforms. By fostering collaboration between stakeholders and enhancing enforcement capabilities, British Columbia endeavors to restore equilibrium to its rental market while fostering vibrant, sustainable communities.

As stakeholders navigate these regulatory changes, proactive engagement and adherence to compliance measures will be critical in realizing the Act's objectives of promoting long-term rental housing stability and ensuring fair, transparent short-term rental practices across the province.

As the implementation of the Act unfolds over the next two years, Watson Goepel remains committed to monitoring developments and offering timely updates. For any inquiries or further information, please don't hesitate to reach out to Julia Crimeni. Watson Goepel is dedicated to assisting you navigate through these regulatory changes and ensuring compliance with the evolving legal landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.