Are you a property owner or tenant?

Is your property located in one of these regional county municipalities (MRC)*?

Aston

Baie-Saint-Paul

Baie-Sainte-Catherine

Berthierville

Chelsea

Clermont

Cowansville

Drummondville

Gaspé

Gatineau

La Tuque

Lavaltrie

MRC Montmagny

Neuville

Portneuf

Rawdon

Rosemère

Rougemont

Sainte-Adèle

Saint-Basile

Saint-Hippolyte

Sainte-Marie

Saint-Michel

Saint-Sauveur

Schefferville

Stantead (Canton de)

Val-David

Val-des-Mont

*This list is not exhaustive.

The value of your property is determined every three (3) years. It remains valid for following three (3) years. Your municipal taxes are calculated on the basis of this valuation.

If you feel that your property's assessed value is overvalued, you can contest it. This appeal takes the form of a "request for review."

Your request for review must be filed no later than April 30, 2024. To be valid, this request must meet the following conditions:

Use the appropriate form to file the request for administrative review;

Pay the exact amount of the applicable fees based on the value of the property; and

Indicate all legal and appraisal arguments that may be relevant to contesting the appraisal.

For questions, advice or representation in connection with this process, contact one of our experts in municipal taxation.

