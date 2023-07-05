The Condominium Management Services Act ("CMSA") was enacted in 2015. The Condo Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("CMRAO"), which derives its authority from the CMSA, is the regulatory body that enforces the mandatory licensing of property managers. The CMRAO sets standards and enforces mandatory licensing for property managers. Recently, the CMRAO announced that property managers with a general license will be required to accumulate continuing professional education ("CPE") credits from eligible educational/professional development activities as of July 1st, 2023.

General licensees will be required to accumulate a minimum of 10 CPE credits annually, the completion of which must be reported on their user accounts through the CMRAO website. The reporting portal will become available in July 2023. If more than 10 credits are completed within a licensing year, the remaining credits will carry over to the following year.

This new mandate does not apply to managers with a limited license. If an individual obtains a general license within the reporting year (being July 1 to June 30), they will be required to start reporting the following licensing cycle.

At least one credit must be obtained from three of the following categories:

Communication and Interpersonal Skills Physical Building Building Operations and Information Legal and Ethics Finance

Eligible CPE seminars and activities will focus on developing skills and knowledge, along with covering technical and regulatory content. The CMRAO will publish and continuously update a list of eligible CPE activities on its website. Examples of potential activities include pursuing formal education or attending an industry conference, seminar or webinar. Additionally, individuals may obtain CPE credits if they teach a condominium management course or seminar.

If an individual does not comply with the new CPE requirements, consequences may include the non-renewal and expiry of the license. Similarly, if an individual fraudulently reports, consequences may include refusal to renew, revocation or suspension of the license.

Miller Thomson will be offering two separate seminars for property managers to obtain CPE credits.

The first course, "Governance Fundamentals for Licensed Managers", is a one hour seminar that will be held virtually on September 19, 2023 at noon. This course will provide credits under the Legal and Ethics category for property managers. This seminar will focus on providing up-to-date legal information on the following topics:

Budgeting and the use of operating and reserve funds

Additions, alterations and improvements to common elements

Status certificates

Amending the corporation's governing documents

Periodic information certificates and information certificates updates

Procedures for calling and holding meetings of owners

A registration link can be found at CMRAO's website. Alternatively, if you would like to register for the seminar, please click this registration link.

The second course, "Litigation Management for Licensed Managers", is a one hour seminar that will be held will be held virtually on November 7, 2023 at noon. This course will provide property managers with an excellent opportunity to learn about litigation and dispute resolution processes. This seminar will focus on sharing tools to effectively navigate these processes while also helping to bridge the gap between the corporation's legal counsel and the board. As with the first course, this seminar will provide credits under the Legal and Ethics category. Topics that will be covered include:

Construction deficiencies and Tarion claims

Compliance proceedings before the Superior Court of Justice

Compliance proceedings before the Condominium Authority Tribunal

Mediation and arbitration

Chargebacks and liens

How to work effectively with legal counsel

A registration link can be found at the CMRAO's website. Alternatively, if you would like to register for the seminar, please click this registration link.

