ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

Are You Required To File An Underused Housing Tax Return? Torkin Manes LLP On June 9, 2022, the Underused Housing Tax Act ("UHTA") received Royal Assent and took effect on January 1, 2022. The Underused Housing Tax ("UHT") is designed to levy a 1% annual tax...

Condo Corporation Liability For Nuisance McLennan Ross LLP Condo corporations and their boards are required by law to keep the condo's common property in a state of good and serviceable repair. For an apartment-style condo, common property typically...

The Latest On The Duty Of Good Faith In Real Estate Transactions Minden Gross LLP The case of Sarai et al. v. Singh et al., 2023 ONSC 2102 (CanLII) is an important reminder of the duty of parties to a real estate transaction to act in good faith.

Good Fences Make Good Neighbours—Except When They Don't Bennett Jones LLP For a good long time, Ontario has had two systems for recording the ownership of real property: the registry system and the land titles system, and in the last few decades...

Incapacity Planning: Who Decides When You Cannot? WeirFoulds LLP Incapacity planning refers to addressing circumstances in which you are unable to make decisions on your own behalf while you are alive.