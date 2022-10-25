Four partners in Stikeman Elliott's Real Estate Group recently co-authored the Canadian chapter of the Real Estate Global Practice Guide, published by U.K-based Chambers and Partners. This publication provides an excellent overview of real estate law across Canada, with a focus on the following topics, among many others:

Market trends and deals;

Impact of disruptive technologies

Proposals for reform

Property rights and transfers of title;

Real estate due diligence;

Typical representations and warranties;

Canadian restrictions on foreign investors;

Soil pollution or environmental contamination;

Permitted uses of real estate under zoning or planning law;

Condemnation, expropriation or compulsory purchase;

Financing commercial real estate acquisitions;

Granting of security over real estate;

Borrower default or insolvency;

Planning and zoning law in Canada;

Common real estate investment vehicles;

Commercial lease arrangements;

Pricing and risk-management of construction projects; and

Taxation issues affecting commercial real estate.

We are pleased to be able to make this 25-page publication available for downloading.

