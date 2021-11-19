Building on our Cross-Institutional Lending series, these insightful and engaging webinars are designed to empower you with the knowledge needed to effectively structure security for lending transactions.

Security 101

This high-level presentation covers general principles for designing a solid security package, many standard security documents, and some common complexities that characterize lending deals. Great for both new bankers or as a refresher.

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.