Harvey M. Haber and Robert Malen's 2nd Edition of "Distress: A Commercial Landlords Remedy" published by Carswell Now Available.

This edition is a must-read for lawyers. Distress: A Commercial Landlords Remedy, Second Edition is a continuation of the first edition described as an important source of detailed information for those practitioners who find themselves considering whether and how to exercise the remedy of distress.

Congratulations Harvey and Robert!

Harvey is the author of several books with Thomson Reuters, many of which have published multiple editions including The Commercial Lease: A Practical Guide, Understanding the Commercial Agreement to Lease, Landlords Rights and Remedies in a Commercial Lease: A Practical Guide, Tenants Rights and Remedies in a Commercial Lease: A Practical Guide, Shopping Centre Leases, Assignment, Subletting and Change of Control in a Commercial Lease: A Practical Guide, Distress: A Commercial Landlords Remedy, Repair and Storage Liens Act: A Practical Guide and Shopping Centre Leases.

