Water management a high priority—Alberta's largest water-sharing effort ever is underway

Drone use and data driving decision making

ESG metrics must be measured and monitored



The Bennett Jones Agribusiness group attended the Calgary Chamber Alberta Next Series on Agribusiness, eager to hear from industry leaders and policy makers on the latest trends in Alberta's constantly evolving agriculture and agribusiness sector.

Water Management

Challenges facing Alberta's producers were discussed throughout the afternoon. Keynote speaker Honorable RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation touched on ways to manage some of the volatility in Alberta's growing conditions. For example, water management came up repeatedly as the province prepares to enter the growing season in a drought and several water shortages and advisories have been issued. As such, producers are already being asked to "do more with less".

Attendees were educated on the provincial government's preparation for what is expected to be a difficult growing season. A Drought Command Team and a Drought Emergency Plan have been established to ensure producers are prepared and have the water they need, when they need it, in order to maintain routine operations and remain competitive on the global stage throughout the remainder of 2024. Water management has become an increasingly high priority in Alberta as the largest water-sharing effort ever initiated in Alberta has begun. The emerging water-sharing negotiations are aimed at securing significant and timely reductions in water use and clarifying the priorities for use of water in Alberta as amongst residential use, agricultural use and use in the energy sector.

Continued Integration of Technology

The event had broad representation across the agricultural industry and included growers, producers, suppliers, educators and students, totaling around 200 attendees. While those present had broad-ranging areas of expertise across the entire industry, the importance of relying on technology to increase efficiency and competitiveness was highlighted as a unanimous requirement for all those involved in the agricultural supply chain. The integration of technology into existing agricultural practices was highlighted as an essential tool to increase productivity, adopt best practices, decrease waste and mitigate risks.

For example, the provincial government highlighted its increasing reliance on technology by explaining the implementation of drone imaging to assess wildlife damage to crops, thus allowing processing claims to move through the wildlife damage compensation program more efficiently. Further, the use of drones by producers to pinpoint where to apply pesticides, fertilizers and irrigation was discussed in conjunction with the topic of responsible development of agricultural technology.

Across the industry, it is clear that producers are increasingly relying on the innovative power of technologies that optimize yields and resource utilization, combined with the use of data to facilitate decision making on crop and livestock management, and reliance on technologies that improve environmental stewardship and sustainability in agriculture.

Measuring and Monitoring ESG Metrics

ESG remains an important topic of conversation in the agricultural sector. ESG is a familiar term for Albertan producers, as safe and accessible food production has historically been a priority here. However, the importance of measuring and monitoring ESG metrics continues to grow, especially as it has become a requirement for investors on the global stage. ESG filters through every stage in Albertan food production, as both consumers and businesses have grown interested in the story of where their food comes from and are increasingly demanding transparency on product origin, how it was grown, shipped, and stored.

Alberta Is Well Positioned Globally

While there are certainly challenges facing Alberta's agricultural industry, there was consensus from the presenters and panelists that the industry is well positioned to remain a leader in its innovation, adaptation and ability to compete on the world stage. Alberta continues to be a preferred destination for talent, businesses and projects, and there are great possibilities for economic growth, investment and the expansion of the labor force within the agricultural sector.

