When The Tenant Wants To Dump The Lease And The Landlord Doesn't, "Whose Problem Is It?" Daoust Vukovich LLP In Canadian common law jurisdictions, when the tenant defaults under a commercial lease, the landlord doesn't have to do anything. The landlord can simply insist that the lease remain alive, and...

When Your Dream Home Becomes A Nightmare Mills & Mills You have worked hard for years to save up enough money to buy your dream home.

Part XIII Tax – The Importance Of Verifying Your Landlord's Tax Residency Miller Thomson LLP Do you know the tax residency of your landlord? If not, you might want to consider verifying this information as harsh results can arise for tenants paying rent to persons who are...

Status certificates: Providing adequate disclosure Miller Thomson LLP As consumer protection legislation, one of the key safeguards that Ontario's Condominium Act, 1998 (the "Act") provides to prospective purchasers is the ability to request a status certificate.

Let Me Be Direct: Pleading Admissions As Evidence Of A Direct Contract McCarthy Tétrault LLP The trial decision in Sjostrom Sheet Metal Ltd. v. Geo A. Kelson Company Limited contains several insights for parties navigating disputes arising from distressed construction projects.