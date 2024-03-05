The cattle farm won its case before the Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec, which rejected the request of the municipality of Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly to use part of its land for purposes other than agriculture, in order to install a municipal well.

The municipality had applied to the Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec to build a municipal drinking water well on a 3,700 square metre plot of farm land.

This request was strongly contested by Ferme Marijoli on the grounds that it would have a significant negative impact on its farming activities and could jeopardize the sustainability of its business.

Our partner Isabelle Landry proudly acted on behalf of Ferme Marijoli S.EN.C. in this case.

For more information, click here (in French only).

