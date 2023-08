ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Canada

Court Accepts 👍 Emoji As Electronic Signature Dentons This is a summary judgment application brought by the plaintiff, South West Terminal Ltd. ("SWT") for judgment against the defendant, Achter Land & Cattle Ltd. ("Achter").

Federal Court Provides Insight Into Lobbying Commissioner's Conflict Of Interest Interpretation Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP In Democracy Watch Canada v. Attorney General of Canada (Democracy Watch), the Federal Court (Court) held that the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada (Commissioner) acted reasonably in finding...

Legislative Update Report No. 2023-13 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP An Act respecting the recognition of certain Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan, to give effect to treaties with those governments and to make consequential...

Learning Something New – CIRO's Proposed New Proficiency Model Borden Ladner Gervais LLP The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has released a consultation paper that should be reviewed by every dealer member of the self-regulatory organization.

2023-2024 Risk Outlook For Canadian Entities (Video) LexisNexis Canada What are the biggest threats that Canadian entities need to plan for in FY 2023-2024? The answers may surprise you.