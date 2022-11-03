Canada:
Important Reminders: Don't Be Frightened – Individual Registrant Form Updates
03 November 2022
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
As we also described in our June bulletin, it is expected that it may take some
firms a significant amount of time to amend an individual
registrant's Form 33-109F4 to update any "other
activities" as required by amendments to National Instrument
33-109 Registration Information, which are due no later
than June 6, 2023. As the entire form must be
reviewed, updated and filed within the deadline, we continue to
recommend that clients have a plan to download, review and update
the forms well in advance to avoid filing delays.
