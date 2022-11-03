As we also described in our June bulletin, it is expected that it may take some firms a significant amount of time to amend an individual registrant's Form 33-109F4 to update any "other activities" as required by amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information, which are due no later than June 6, 2023. As the entire form must be reviewed, updated and filed within the deadline, we continue to recommend that clients have a plan to download, review and update the forms well in advance to avoid filing delays.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.